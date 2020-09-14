Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Peter Masters, Anthony Mayers, Simone Peirce and Glenn Butcher cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, September 12-13.

---

A GLADSTONE artist has launched a unique art show focusing on the teeth of children.

Milk Teeth Revisited is a project five years in the making by Gladstone artist William Debois.

Portraits in the Milk Teeth Revisited Exhibition by William Debois.

PLENTY of Gladstone residents made their way to Kirkwood at the weekend to catch a movie with friends and family at the drive-in.

Dennikia, Amyah and Traylee Delphin at the Kirkwood Drive in movies on Sunday September 13.

DETECTIVES were called in after a shot was allegedly fired into the front door of a home in Blackwater yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Criminal Investigation Branch was expected to be called in and an investigation was underway.

THE ANNUAL Out of the Shadows walk is an event organisers don’t want to see too many people attend but for the people that do, it’s a very supportive morning.

Hosted by the Gladstone Suicide Bereavement Support Group and Ride4Lives Australia Inc Gladstone had it’s third annual walk as part of suicide prevention week.

Residents at the annual Out of the Shadows walk on September 13, 2020.

FORMER and current Roosters Club members had a chance to look inside the new $1 million Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility at the official opening on Saturday.

