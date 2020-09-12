Menu
Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques. pic Colin Murty The Australian
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 11.

--

GLADSTONE Regional Council has reported a huge spike in illegal dumping cases, prompting a crackdown.

The council says since April last year, more than 134 offences of illegal dumping and littering have being investigated.

Read the story HERE.

Illegal dumping is on the rise in Gladstone. Picture: Alix Sweeney
--

The executive management of global mining giant Rio Tinto is undergoing wholesale changes with CEO JS Jacques and other executives stepping down following the destruction of the Juukan rock-shelters.

Read how the move will impact Gladstone HERE.

Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques. pic Colin Murty The Australian
--

THE Labor Party has responded to details about a $47.1 million “increase” to Rural Fire Service funding which the LNP said was a $6.4 million cut, following questions in Queensland parliament.

The news comes on the back of the devastating bushfires 12 months ago, which illustrated the desperate need for more funding to these predominantly volunteer fire-fighters.

Read the story HERE.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the delivery of a new $1.8 million fire truck to the Gladstone Fire and Rescue Station.
--

GLADSTONE Regional Council recently renewed its partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to be a Reef Guardian Council for the 2020-2024 period.

Read more HERE.

--

Is there a man drought in CQ?

WOMEN outnumber men in Central Queensland, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Read more about the stats HERE.

16/07/2005. 50m swimmer Brett Hawke breaks out the six pack. World Swimming Championships in Montreal. Muscle. Abdominals. Male. Torso. Body. Abs.
See you back here Monday for The Morning Rewind.

Gladstone Observer

        Gladstone drink-drivers named and shamed

        A hoax call could get you jailed

        Meet the team: Senior reporter Rodney Stevens

        Fireys budget cut claims denied

