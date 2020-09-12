Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

GLADSTONE Regional Council has reported a huge spike in illegal dumping cases, prompting a crackdown.

The council says since April last year, more than 134 offences of illegal dumping and littering have being investigated.

Illegal dumping is on the rise in Gladstone. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The executive management of global mining giant Rio Tinto is undergoing wholesale changes with CEO JS Jacques and other executives stepping down following the destruction of the Juukan rock-shelters.

Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques. pic Colin Murty The Australian

THE Labor Party has responded to details about a $47.1 million “increase” to Rural Fire Service funding which the LNP said was a $6.4 million cut, following questions in Queensland parliament.

The news comes on the back of the devastating bushfires 12 months ago, which illustrated the desperate need for more funding to these predominantly volunteer fire-fighters.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the delivery of a new $1.8 million fire truck to the Gladstone Fire and Rescue Station.

GLADSTONE Regional Council recently renewed its partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to be a Reef Guardian Council for the 2020-2024 period.

Is there a man drought in CQ?

WOMEN outnumber men in Central Queensland, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

16/07/2005. 50m swimmer Brett Hawke breaks out the six pack. World Swimming Championships in Montreal. Muscle. Abdominals. Male. Torso. Body. Abs.

