QAL had over 48 employees raise their hand to become trained volunteers upon launching the onsite peer support program.
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe McBride
11th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 10.

---

Central Queenslander’s are being encouraged to harness the healing powers of getting out among nature and camping with friends and family.

Read more on how camping can benefit your mental healthHERE.

Sexton family camping in their yard near Bendigo, they are madly waiting for restrictions to ease so they can go bush. Dan and Claire with kids Olliver, Elijah and Tobias. Picture: Rob Leeson.
A 53-year-old woman was transported to Gladstone hospital following an incident involving a moped in Agnes Water yesterday afternoon.

Find out the full details HERE.

A Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle.
An Agnes Water man felt as though he had just witnessed the passing of a legend after witnessing 70-year-old South Australian man Ned Deboar lost his life while surfing.

Find out what the man had to say HERE.

Surf at Agnes Water, where the /Central /Queensland /surfing /titles will be held. PicTerry/Kavanagh sport surfing action travel qld beaches
THERE are more people registered to fly drones in Australia than there are licensed aircraft pilots, says the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Find out the updated drone laws HERE.

Drone flying over a mountain at dusk
Coinciding with R U OK? Day yesterday, a Gladstone industry giant has taken the popular workplace initiative and is transforming it.

Read about how they are doing soHERE.

QAL had over 48 employees raise their hand to become trained volunteers upon launching the onsite peer support program.
Gladstone Observer

