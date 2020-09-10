Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher.
Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher.
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe McBride
10th Sep 2020 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 9.

A school in the Gladstone region has banned its students from accessing the garden area after a boy suffered a reported snake bite.

Read the gripping story HERE.

Weather is warming up so snake season is upon us!
Weather is warming up so snake season is upon us!

Gladstone Hospital would go into meltdown if a virus ridden cruise ship or serious incident involving numerous patients evolved, as it doesn’t have the beds to cope, says a local doctor.

Read the full storyHERE.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

The centralisation and city-centric mindset of governments must change if Australia is to recover post COVID, say regional development experts.

Read the enthralling interview HERE.

CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe.
CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe.

After his brother and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher helped open the Act For Kids Facility, Sergeant Wayne Butcher has spoken about Child Protection Week.

See what one of Gladstone’s top cops had to say HERE.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher.
Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher.

Mayor Matt Burnett is calling on local charities to nominate for an event which has raised almost $400,000 since its inception.

Find out how your charity can be involved HERE.

Cheryl Royal-Scott and Crystal Hudson at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 11 May 2019.
Cheryl Royal-Scott and Crystal Hudson at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 11 May 2019.
biggest headlines gladstonemorningrewind gladstone morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Missing fishermen are alive

      Missing fishermen are alive
      • 10th Sep 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        HUNGRY FOR DELIVERY: Menulog popularity surges

        Premium Content HUNGRY FOR DELIVERY: Menulog popularity surges

        Food & Entertainment One CQ town has had a whopping 790 per cent increase in food delivery orders.

        Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

        Premium Content Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

        Crime Shareese Roxanne Reid had moved to Gladstone for a fresh start.

        Regional Australia can lead COVID economic recovery

        Premium Content Regional Australia can lead COVID economic recovery

        News Rise of the Regions Expert Panel have their say

        School to ban children from garden after reported snake bite

        Premium Content School to ban children from garden after reported snake bite

        Breaking The education department has confirmed what happened at Calliope State School...