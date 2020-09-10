Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 9.

A school in the Gladstone region has banned its students from accessing the garden area after a boy suffered a reported snake bite.

Read the gripping story HERE.

Weather is warming up so snake season is upon us!

Gladstone Hospital would go into meltdown if a virus ridden cruise ship or serious incident involving numerous patients evolved, as it doesn’t have the beds to cope, says a local doctor.

Read the full storyHERE.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

The centralisation and city-centric mindset of governments must change if Australia is to recover post COVID, say regional development experts.

Read the enthralling interview HERE.

CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development John Rolfe.

After his brother and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher helped open the Act For Kids Facility, Sergeant Wayne Butcher has spoken about Child Protection Week.

See what one of Gladstone’s top cops had to say HERE.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher.

Mayor Matt Burnett is calling on local charities to nominate for an event which has raised almost $400,000 since its inception.

Find out how your charity can be involved HERE.