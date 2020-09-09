Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe McBride
9th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 8.

GLADSTONE HARBOUR’s mystery regarding the whereabouts of a kayak’s owner has been solved by the Queensland Police Service.

Read about where they found the owners HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.
A MAN who drowned in tragic circumstances while surfing at Agnes Water on Monday was a traveller visiting the idillic town from South Australia, police have confirmed.

Find out all you need to know about the tragic incident HERE.

Stock images of Agnes Water and the town of 1770 (Seventeen Seventy). PICTURED: Agnes Water main beach
Stock images of Agnes Water and the town of 1770 (Seventeen Seventy). PICTURED: Agnes Water main beach

A new lifestyle and business opportunity are up for grabs with a Gladstone turf farm hitting the market this week.

Read how you can capitalise on the opportunity HERE.

Turfworks Gladstone is up for sale.
Turfworks Gladstone is up for sale.

MOTORISTS involved in a two car crash at Wurdong Heights yesterday afternoon managed to miraculously escape injury.

Read how they did it HERE.

A Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle
A Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle

TEMPERATURE checks upon entry have been stopped at Central Queensland Hospital and Health facilities as the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read about why CQHHS made the decision HERE.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Gladstone Observer

