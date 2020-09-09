Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to conduct a precautionary aerial search within the Gladstone Harbour area after a single Kayak with no occupant was discovered on the shore line Sunday afternoon.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 8.

GLADSTONE HARBOUR’s mystery regarding the whereabouts of a kayak’s owner has been solved by the Queensland Police Service.

A MAN who drowned in tragic circumstances while surfing at Agnes Water on Monday was a traveller visiting the idillic town from South Australia, police have confirmed.

Stock images of Agnes Water and the town of 1770 (Seventeen Seventy). PICTURED: Agnes Water main beach

A new lifestyle and business opportunity are up for grabs with a Gladstone turf farm hitting the market this week.

Turfworks Gladstone is up for sale.

MOTORISTS involved in a two car crash at Wurdong Heights yesterday afternoon managed to miraculously escape injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle

TEMPERATURE checks upon entry have been stopped at Central Queensland Hospital and Health facilities as the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases.

