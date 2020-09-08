Menu
Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe McBride
8th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 7.

---

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a man pulled from the beach at Agnes Water earlier Monday afternoon has died.

The person is believed to be a 65-year-old.

Get the latest HERE.

Agnes Water main beach
Agnes Water main beach

COPYING and pasting online content to social media can happen in seconds, but you could be paying for it for years, as it is a breach of Australian Copyright law, says a legal expert.

The penalties for copyright infringement, or breaching Australian Copyright law, if convicted, are a fine of up to $117,000 and up to five years jail for individuals.

Find out more HERE.

Solicitor Lance Rundle at the Rockhampton Courts.
Solicitor Lance Rundle at the Rockhampton Courts.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men’s side made it two wins straight after overpowering Cap Coast Crocs 18-14 last weekend.

President and player Seamus O’Connor said the Goats dug deep to grind out the win and that will hopefully set the precedent for the rest of the season.

Catch up HERE.

Despite the Gladstone Goats A-grade side's next match not being finalised yet, Seamus O'Connor wants the side to keep marching into the finals.
Despite the Gladstone Goats A-grade side's next match not being finalised yet, Seamus O'Connor wants the side to keep marching into the finals.

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation is encouraging boaties in the Gladstone marina to cruise more sustainably, offering free oil absorbent pillows for their engine bays.

More than 70 of the rat-shaped products are up for grabs, find out how to claim yours HERE.

Marina Super intendent David Osmond handing out free bilge rats.
Marina Super intendent David Osmond handing out free bilge rats.

THE FUTURE of Gladstone will be a hot topic of discussion in today’s Rise of the Regions Expert Panel – part of Central Queensland University’s Festival of Change.

Find out how you can listen online today HERE.

The Next Generation CEO Amanda Cahill says people in Townsville are excited by the prospects for future clean energy industries.
The Next Generation CEO Amanda Cahill says people in Townsville are excited by the prospects for future clean energy industries.
biggest headlines gladstone morning rewind gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

