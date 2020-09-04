Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Fresh Fix Cafe owners Janine and Tim Cree were over the moon to have won TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice award. Their cafe is in the top 10 per cent of restaurants and cafes in the world

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 3.

A GOONDOON Street Cafe has put Gladstone on the map, after being ranked in the top 10 per cent of restaurants and cafes in the world.

Online travel company, TripAdvisor recently crowned Fresh Fix Cafe as a Travellers’ Choice Winner.

Catch up HERE.

TRAVELLING traders offering cheap prices for driveway repairs that sound too good to be true are exactly that.

The Office of Fair Trading is warning residents in Gladstone of people offering driveway repairs and bitumen services leaving consumers out of pocket.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is again exploring options to merge airport operations potentially involving other regional airports and CQ organisations.

In May 2016, discussions commenced with airports at Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Emerald, the Whitsundays and Hervey Bay about forming a Regional Airport Corporation with the aim of improving efficiencies at all locations.

Catch up HERE.

Sunshine Coast Airport has spread its wings to fly north for the first time ever, officially launching its inaugural Alliance Airlines service to Cairns today. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A GLADSTONE man accused of biting a police officer had his bail approved with strict conditions on Friday.

The 18-year-old has been charged with contravening a domestic violence order, obstructing police and serious assault of a police officer.

Catch up HERE.

BIG Brother will be watching every move of people in the Gladstone region under a new project launched by police to create a database of all CCTV cameras.

The Community Camera Alliance CCA project promises to create an effective weapon to add to the crime fighting arsenal of local police in the Gladstone region.

Catch up HERE.