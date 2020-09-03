Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 2.

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has stayed silent on the Crime and Corruption Commission and Queensland Treasury investigation involving former CEO and chairman Leo Zussino.

Mr Zussino issued a statement at 12.09am on Tuesday, stating the investigation had concluded.

Gladstone Port Authority CEO Leo Zussino.

A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant Scratch-It ticket.

The couple bought a $4 Rubik’s game ticket at TSG Tannum Sands at Tannum Sands Shopping Centre.

A CENTRAL Queensland top cop has revealed the staggering number of Roadside Breath Tests which were conducted during Road Safety Week.

Last week, a whopping 3,110 RBTs were conducted throughout the Gladstone region which included towns as far west as Moura and east as Agnes Water.

THE INAUGURAL Unique Quality Care fundraiser has a participant hoping the event will become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

This Saturday, cars and motorbikes will gather at Harbour City Harley Davidson for a fundraising ride to Agnes Water.

Jason Bartlett, Peter Osborne, Wayne Paton, Joel Butler and Jack Smythe

A GLADSTONE man breached his domestic violence order when he left several voicemails calling a woman a “liar”, “idiot” and “f---ing psycho” among other insults on New Year’s Eve.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to breaching a domestic violence order.

