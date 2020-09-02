Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 1.

--

GLADSTONE Regional Council has waived camping fees at Harbour Island campgrounds in an effort to entice travellers back to the region following COVID-19.

Council made the decision to temporarily close all campgrounds it managed on July 10, doing so in order to adhere to the public health direction issued by the Chief Health Officer.

Catch up HERE.

TARYN DUNN described her pleasant surprise after being crowned Gladstone’s favourite dance teacher for 2020.

Last week, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone’s Best Dance Teacher, and Ms Dunn won 29 votes out of 50, making up 57 per cent of the poll.

Catch up HERE.

Taryn Dunn described her pleasant surprise after being crowned Gladstone's favourite dance teacher for 2020.

A woman in her 60s was taken to a medical facility at 1770 after she stepped on a stonefish yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to a hotel at 1770, about 1.50pm.

Catch up HERE.

THE CRIME and Corruption Commission has elected to take no action against former Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Zussino following an investigation by Queensland Treasury.

On August 17, 2018, a complaint made to the CCC against Mr Zussino “raising concerns about administration” was referred to the Queensland State Government.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Port Authority CEO Leo Zussino

GLADSTONE residents have a passion for breakfast, brunch and all things involving coffee, eggs benedict and bacon.

We asked readers where they thought was the best place for brunch and had numerous nominations submitted.

Catch up HERE.