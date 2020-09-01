Menu
Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies owners Danny and Marcena Cashman, with help from Turfworks Group Michael Newton helped a Calliope woman after she was ripped off by previous contractors.
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Sep 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 31.

--

A CALLIOPE woman was reduced to tears following the goodwill gesture of two Gladstone landscaping businesses.

Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies and Turfworks Group provided free labour and turf after the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was ripped off by a previous contractor.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies owners Danny and Marcena Cashman, with help from Turfworks Group Michael Newton helped a Calliope woman after she was ripped off by previous contractors.
FIVE thousand dollars of Ignite Event funding from the Gladstone Regional Council has been described by Agnes Water/1770 Little Athletics’ Sophie Peters as ‘awesome’.

The experienced centre manager said the funding would be used for their upcoming Regional Athletics Carnival, held at the Sport and Rec Grounds on September 12 and 13.

Catch up HERE.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men’s side registered their biggest win of the season with an 81-19 mauling of Mount Morgan.

Preside Seamus O’Connor said it was a great performance from the boys, however, the scoreline could have been more emphatic if it wasn’t for their discipline.

Catch up HERE.

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats had a successful weekend club-wide, with the women's side also impressing.
FOUR Gladstone schools and a dance studio had a visit from the Queensland Ballet last week as part of their in-school and community workshops.

Kin Kora State School Year 1 students danced their Friday morning away with Queensland Ballet teaching them the story of Peter and the Wolf through a curriculum-based program.

Catch up HERE.

Brisbane Ballerino Rian Thompson and Kin Kora State School year 1 students Emily, Ryder and Jasmine
A HIGH court judge has told a defendant her claim she did not think there were drugs in a parcel she took into a prison was “grossly unbelievable”.

Kelly Anne Ryall, 41, was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on August 20 after a jury found her guilty of supplying a dangerous drug in a correctional centre.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Observer

