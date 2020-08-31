Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

A Gladstone man is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for his dark coloured Ford Falcon ute that was stolen.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, August 29-30.

SEVEN fire service vehicles attended a grass fire at Beecher on Saturday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the blaze just after 8am on Schulze Rd.

A GLADSTONE man is appealing for everyone in the region to keep a lookout for his “pride and joy” a Ford Falcon ute that was stolen overnight.

Paul Pomfret took to social media to share the news of the theft this morning.

A GLADSTONE man caught with a significant amount of meth will spend the next two months behind bars.

Jamen Karl Hoffmann, 44, pleaded guilty to 10 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday including possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

THE ACTION was fast and furious at Benaraby Dragway on Saturday as 80 competitors hit the track in round four of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship.

CQDRA president Mike Gawley said with COVID-19 restrictions limiting track time at Mackay’s Palmyra Dragway, a large contingent of cars and some motorcycles made the trip to Benaraby.

Chris Daniel gently warms up the tyres in his 2500 horsepower supercharged Ford Falcon coupe. Picture Rodney Stevens

GLADSTONE Regional Council is presenting Agnes Water residents and tourists, along with the wider community, a unique opportunity to have their say on a key development.

GRC is giving people the opportunity to vote on three design options regarding the upcoming construction of an overflow carpark at 5 Agnes Street and car parking along Jeffery Court, Agnes Water.

