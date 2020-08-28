Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Bryce McGahey and Rosie Corones were the first respondents to a boy who had fallen into the reservoir at Clinton's Beaumont Park yesterday morning.

LIGHT projection to beam community art projects onto the iconic Auckland Point grain silos is the focus of a vision by the Gladstone Midday Rotary Club.

This vision has just taken a huge step forward with a $10,000 Regional Arts and Development Fund grant to help turn the club’s dreams into reality.

A WAR of words has erupted between Gladstone’s Mayor and the Gladstone Area Water Board CEO after a disagreement regarding the freezing of consumption charges.

Following the consideration of GAWB’s water pricing options during Council’s general meeting on August 4, the decision was made to reject both of GAWB’s offers.

Lake Awoonga from the air captured by Agnes Water filmmaker Stuart McKay with his DJI Phantom 4 pro drone. Picture StixPix Productions

A GLADSTONE mother of two who saved a boy from drowning in Clinton said she was not a hero and had an important safety message.

Rosie Corones was on a morning walk around Beaumont Park this week when she saw a boy playing by the reservoir’s edge.

SEEKING to protect their rights and those of employees and contractors, Adani has launched legal proceedings against anti-fossil fuel activist Ben Pennings.

A civil damages case has today been filed in the Queensland Supreme Court.

Anti Adani protestor Ben Pennings blocks Meales Concrete Pumping driveway at Windsor and is arrested by Police. Pics Adam Head

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who contravened his domestic violence order breached it because his partner was coming out of heart surgery.

The Innisfail man pleaded guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order while appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

