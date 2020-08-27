Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter en route to pick up a patient from a vessel who was ill at Swains Reef. The helicopter transported the patient to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 26.

---

WHEN a man in his 60s got into difficulty in the Swains Reef area late yesterday the services of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter were required.

An RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman said initial reports were the man was on a charter fishing boat and required urgent attention for “renal complications”.

Catch up HERE.

THE TRUTH about colonisation of the Gladstone region has been revealed in a raw and graphic account of murder, displacement and torture of the traditional owners of the land.

Colonisation Through Black Eyes, authored by Dr Kerry Blackman and Dr Lysbeth Ford, was launched on Tuesday night at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Catch up HERE.

Co-author of Colonisation Through Black Eyes Dr Kerry Blackman speaking at the book launch. Picture Rodney Stevens

WITH previous winners like Kian, George Alice and Hockey Dad, a homegrown talent has thrown her hat in the ring for Unearthed High 2020.

Year 12 Chanel College student Nicola Bradshaw has been playing music from an early age, performing in local competitions and talent showcases.

Catch up HERE.

Triple J Unearthed High 2020 entrant and Gladstone local Nicola Bradshaw said winning the competition would mean a lot for her musical career.

A NEW major road connecting the Leichhardt Hwy and the Dawson Hwy has been opened today in Moura.

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council worked together to open the 12.7 kilometre Three Chain Road, across the mining lease.

Catch up HERE.

Dawson Highway-Three Chain Road intersection

A GLADSTONE man who was drinking in his car and revving his engine turned the headlights off as soon as police arrived, a court was told.

Neville James Isaacs, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of being in charge of motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit.

Catch up HERE.