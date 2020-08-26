Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Chris Noakes, Jason Morris - First Officer, Sharon Morris - Secretary,Annie Clark - Treasurer, Sean Small, Jolita Burneikis - Chairperson at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 25.

--

TWO people were treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics after a vehicle towing a caravan rolled on Tableland Road at Euleilah, near Agnes Water yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 3.30pm.

RESIDENTS in the Captain Creek, Taunton, Round Hill and Mount Tom areas can sleep a little easier knowing there is a new group of fire fighting volunteers protecting them.

The Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade was officially established on Saturday replacing the former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down.

FROM jazz to ballet, contemporary to Irish dancing, Gladstone has many dance teachers who teach the region’s thousands of children and adults.

On Monday night, The Observer put a call out on Facebook asking residents to nominate which dance teacher they think is Gladstone’s best.

A GLADSTONE man who caused more than $11,000 damage to a rental home, was on a suspended sentence at the time of his offence.

Aaron Andrew Channell, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.

THE CAFE voted as having Gladstone’s best coffee is moving into the digital age, with the brew it uses having its very own app.

Last week, the Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone’s best coffee, and The Junction Cafe won with 34 per cent of the overall votes.

