Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

A WOMAN was taken to hospital on Sunday night after a light plane crashed near Theodore, in Central Queensland, late Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single-engine Jabiru J160 aircraft took off from Theodore Airport about 4.30pm with two people on board.

A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.

HUNDREDS of people soaked up the sunshine and atmosphere of Gladstone’s premier new attraction East Shores stage 1B after the fences came down yesterday morning.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the latest East Shores addition would be great for our local economy when cruise ships back in town.

East Shores stage 1b opened officially on August 24, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

DOZENS of people gathered to check out the grand opening of the new East Shores 1B precinct.

Many locals said the new parklands offered a beautiful addition to the Gladstone region.

Maricca Hughes, Ellie Hughes, 17 months, Carolina Waters, and Georgia Waters, 18 months at the grand opening of Gladstone Ports Corporation's East Shores 1B precinct.

TWO years since the passing of a Gladstone industry custodian, his wife has remembered him as one to focus on the success of others.

Steven Beale’s wife Susan said her husband always focused on the success of the people around him, rather than his own.

Susan Beale said her late husband was a big man with an even bigger heart who loved the Gladstone region and the people in it.

A GLADSTONE teenager charged with public nuisance said he was defending himself because his glasses had been knocked off.

Quinn Douglas Leighton, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to commit public nuisance within licenced premises and obstruct police.

Catch up HERE.