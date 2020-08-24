Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Scholarship recipient Allana Buck, second from left, with her patrol group at Tannum Sands.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, August 22-23.

---

The fire crew which responded to a boat blaze on the Boyne River yesterday afternoon, has confirmed it has been extinguished.

The vessel has been described as a four-metre fibreglass tinny, which has now sunk offshore.

A photo of the smoke haze caused by the reported boat fire in Boyne Island this afternoon.

A GLADSTONE labourer didn’t return a car jack left in a car that he bought due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Carey Edwin Norman, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

FOLLOWING a spike in the number of Queensland’s COVID-19 cases, which forced Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk into action, Glenn Butcher MP issued his own warning.

After 9 new cases of coronavirus being confirmed overnight, Mr Butcher’s message for the people of Gladstone and Central Queensland was plain and simple.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher addresses the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison’s announcement that a coronavirus vaccine would be “as mandatory as you could possibly make it” has divided the Gladstone region.

Mr Morrison made the claim this week while touring the Astra Zeneca laboratories in Sydney, where COVID-19 research and vaccine testing is taking place.

TANNUM SANDS Surf Lifesaving Club won a raft of awards at the 66th Annual Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Awards this month.

While COVID-19 put a hold on celebratory gatherings, livestream announcements via social media ensured the congratulatory messages were shared far and wide.

