Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Women's Health Centre Committee Chair Marilyn Steel and Minister for prevention of Domestic Violence Di Farmer at Gladstone Women's Health Centre who received a share in $200,000 of funding for domestic violence in Gladstone on August 20.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Women's Health Centre Committee Chair Marilyn Steel and Minister for prevention of Domestic Violence Di Farmer at Gladstone Women's Health Centre who received a share in $200,000 of funding for domestic violence in Gladstone on August 20.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 20.

---

POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire in West Gladstone on Wednesday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews arrived on Side Street at 9.45pm after reports a parked car was on fire.

Catch up HERE.

THE Agnes Water property market is running hot with the largest volume of sales recorded since 2003, according to a local real estate agent.

PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales agent Gordon Christian said there were a number of factors contributing to the spike in recent sales.

Catch up HERE.

Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer attended the clinic this morning to announcing the funding to help women and families living with violence at home or recovering from the crisis.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Women's Health Centre Committee Chair Marilyn Steel and Minister for prevention of Domestic Violence Di Farmer at Gladstone Women's Health Centre who received a share in $200,000 of funding for domestic violence in Gladstone on August 20.

ATTRACTING doctors to the Gladstone region is only possible if hospital facilities are safe for medical professionals to operate in and are upgraded to level four, says a local doctor.

The sad fact, a local doctor who asked not to be named said, is that Gladstone is referred to as a resources and economic powerhouse of the state, but it has appallingly inadequate medical facilities.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE grandmother told a court she was "disappointed" in herself when she was found with drugs and a pipe during a police search.

Cindy Isobel Clarke pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Catch up HERE.