A DUGONG spotted in the Boyne River could be the answer to the mystery sea creature spotted last week.
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on yesterday, August 19.

A BERSERKER man has been charged with multiple offences including assaulting police after officers arrested him in South Gladstone on Tuesday.

The man, 20, was charged with committing public nuisance, obstructing police officers and two offences of assaulting police after he was arrested on Toolooa St at 10.30am.

Man arrested in South Gladstone 18/8/20
UNPRECEDENTED demand for parenting help has led to the GADPL Communities for Children reaching out to the Gladstone community to continue helping locals.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said at the start of 2020 there were 38 families on the waiting list for Circle of Security parenting workshops in the region.

Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker and GAPDL chief executive Gus Stedman with members of the GADPL and Communities for Children at a fundraising lunch. Picture Rodney Stevens
A GLADSTONE region pharmacy $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket has changed the life of a woman after she won a top prize of $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Alive Pharmacy at Calliope Shopping Centre, with the woman sharing her disbelief with an official from the Lott this morning.

When asked how the Calliope woman planned to enjoy her instant win of $100,000, she said she was excited to spoil herself.
Tracey Steginga was visiting her family in Boyne Island when she spotted a dugong in the river yesterday morning.

CARPENTRY is in the genes for Gladstone apprentice Bailey Price who was recently honoured with a major construction award.

Employed by his dad’s business, Darrin Price Constructions, the 18-year-old was surprised to win Apprentice of the Year at the Central Queensland Master Builders awards.

Bailey Price has won Apprentice of the Year at Master Builders Central Queensland.
