Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

THE SHOWPIECE of East Shores stage 1B will be opened to the public officially next Monday.

The $29.5 million waterfront development brings a range of new facilities to East Shores including waterfront cafe Auckland House, a big-screen outdoor theatre, a boot camp, a cruise ship passenger terminal, basketball hoops and additional barbecue facilities for families.

GPC's East Shores 1B development

MORE signs will be placed in 1770 after piles of fish waste was dumped in Agnes Water on the weekend.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said there was double the amount of bins at the 1770 Marina carpark for fishermen to dump their waste last weekend.

PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend after an influx of visitors to the area

RESIDENTS were evacuated from their homes yesterday afternoon after an excavator ruptured a pipe on Fawley Cl.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a building on the south side of Fawley Cl and an adjoining street to the north of Fawley Cl were evacuated.

VETERANS’ medals glistened in the sunlight as they and more than 100 others gathered in Gladstone’s Anzac Park to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan yesterday morning.

Those veterans who “honoured the dead, but fought like hell for the living” were joined by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker and community members to pay their respects.

A wreath at the Anzac Park cenotaph at the 54th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Long Tan. Picture Rodney Stevens

GARY Larson says the Gold Coast Titans would be crazy not to re-sign embattled captain Kevin Proctor, despite a bite allegation stemming from last weekend’s match.

The league legend said experience in the forward pack was just what the doctor ordered next season, given the imminent arrival of David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese.

