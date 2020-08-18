Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 17.

RESIDENTS are calling for fishermen to clean up their act after piles of fish carcasses were dumped at multiple locations in Agnes Water.

Agnes Water resident Lorenzo Benedetto was driving along Springs Beach Rd when he came across three piles of fish carcasses, half a metre high last Friday.

PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend after an influx of visitors to the area

A MALE in his late teens was flown to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Miriam Vale yesterday morning.

Emergency services and the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to Fingerboard rd and Tableland rd at 12.17am.

Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

CHEMOTHERAPY treatment is an exhausting, expensive, three-day ordeal for Gladstone’s Colleen Hawkins, who travelled to Bundaberg for her first round.

The 77-year-old said she was initially diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, before doctors discovered she had pancreatic cancer and was operated on.

Colleen Hawkins of Gladstone says going to Bundaberg for Chemotherapy treatment is an exhaustive, expensive, three day ordeal every fortnight.

“I FEEL the Gladstone region is missing out and lack the ability to attract and retain the specialists and the services that they offer due to the lack of hospital facilities.”

Those are the words of Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, who is seriously concerned doctors will abandon Gladstone and the 70,000 people serviced by the hospital.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at Southern Oil's Yarwun oil recycling plant on June 28,2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

PRIVATE hospital services in Gladstone will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at The Mater Hospital in a backflip from the announcement made to The Observer on August 11.

When the Mater issued a statement on that day it said “After careful consideration, Mater has made the decision to reduce Procedural Services from Friday 14 August, 2020.”

