Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, August 15-16

---

AFTER 21 years of owning and running Gladstone Mater Private Hospital, Mercy Health has finally sold the facility that services a catchment of 70,000 patients in the region.

On April, 9, Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced in Gladstone the Queensland Government would be buying the hospital.

Mater CEO Gerard Wyvill at the Mater Hospital redevelopment. Picture: Shae Beplate.

AS BOATIES took advantage of the water on Friday, Volunteer Marine Rescue had a spike in call-outs with three in one day.

VMR Round Hill assisted a vessel at Sykes after it lost power with three people on board.

Rescue mission number two for VMR Round Hill.

SEVEN key projects have been outlined to help boost investment in the Gladstone region ahead of the 2020 State Election.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Strategic Priorities document provides a clear and concise set of regional priorities, with a focus on recovery from the COVID-19 health emergency.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Strategic Priorities document has a focus on recovery from the COVID-19 health emergency.

FAMILIES enjoyed their Sunday at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens walking around stalls.

The Rotary Charity Markets were back again for the third time since COVID-19 hit.

Katinka Vandijk, Michelle Knight, Georgia Knight, 2, and Richard Knight enjoying their Sunday at the Rotary Charity Markets.

A FORMER Tannum Sands woman is one of 25 ladies in the race for Locky Gilbert's heart on the latest season of the Bachelor.

Charley Bond, 25, has thrown her rose in the ring appearing on Network Ten's popular reality show.

