Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

A GLADSTONE bike shop owner said he felt like chasing down and running over the thief who rode off with a $700 bike last weekend.

Matt Jenkin, from M1 Cycles in Tank Street, said in the challenging times caused by COVID-19, the incident was the last thing he needed.

THE Mater Hospital has announced as an organisation it will cease private hospital procedural services in Gladstone from Friday.

This follows an announcement in April by Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles, that the State Government would purchase Mater Private Hospital Gladstone in a bid to further enhance public health services to the Central Queensland region.

Gladstone Mater Hospital.

GLADSTONE’S Mater hospital will officially change hands at the beginning of October to CQHHS ownership, according to a letter sent to all GPs in the region.

Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service chief executive Steve Williamson sent the letter, dated August 6, last week outlining the health service’s vision for the future.

The Queensland Government has confirmed it will purchase the Gladstone Mater Hospital. Pictured from left: Local MP Glenn Butcher, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Steven Miles

A hole-in-one is a dream for all golfers and for a Gladstone girl it became a reality on Saturday.

Sadie Robinson, 12, cried tears of joy upon realising she had achieved the remarkable feat while playing in the 13 hole division at the Calliope Junior Open Championships.

Sadie's hole-in-one was distinguishable by her initials on the ball she struck while playing in the Calliope Junior Open Championships.

GLADSTONE Hospital’s Emergency Department has seen an increase in patients presenting for less urgent medical issues over a 12-month period.

Upon arrival patients are categorised in order of urgency with category 1 immediately life threatening and category 5 the least urgent.

