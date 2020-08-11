Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 10.

---

THE owner of The Factory on Auckland St have revealed their plans to transform the building into a microbrewery while bringing back an iconic Gladstone brand.

Michael Comley has founded the business Ward’s Brewing Company, paying homage to the iconic Gladstone brand and original occupier of the Ward’s Cordials factory.

Iconic Gladstone drink Ward's will be making a comeback as a micro-brewery

THE DRIVER who was on fire when he crawled from the cab of his semi trailer after a horror Bruce Highway crash south of Miriam Vale last Wednesday night has burns to more than 70 per-cent of his body.

The lives of Glen Bennett and his young family, wife Roni and son Hugo, 2, changed forever following the devastating fiery crash, which will see the interstate truckie spend months in hospital to recover.

Interstate truck driver Glen Bennett, 42, with his son Hugo. Mr Bennett is fighting for his life in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to more than 70% of his body.

The 15-year-old girl who was injured in a trail bike crash at Lowmead on Sunday is in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

She is receiving care for fractures to her collarbone, shoulder blade, ankle, elbow and both wrists.

A teenager has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a Trail Bike accident earlier today.

JUDY NEVILLE still gets a thrill out of making birthdays and weddings extra special after creating beautifully-crafted cakes for more than 40 years.

The cake decorator recently won The Observer’s best cake maker for 2020 poll with 34 per cent of the vote.

Judy Neville -Cake Decorator won the Observer's Best Cake Maker poll for 2020

CLIENTS often come to builders with ideas for beautiful properties that can withstand the elements and one Agnes Water building company has been recognised for achieving just that.

Bright Life Homes have taken out the title for best individual home between $751,000 - $950,000 at the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett awards last week for their property Treetop Breeze.

