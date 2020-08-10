Menu
Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 9.

---

A TEENAGE girl has been flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a trail bike crash in Lowmead earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location off Clarkes Rd at 10.51am where the girl in her mid-teens had significant arm injuries as well as shoulder injuries, a head injury and spinal precautions.

Catch up HERE.

A MINING giant will temporarily halt work at two CQ sites as part of a company-wide push to wind back production as COVID-19 and Chinese government policies impact the overseas markets.

Glencore Coal began discussions with staff on Friday at its Newlands and Collinsville mines for a two-week shut down coinciding with the September school holidays.

Catch up HERE.

THE Dawson highway was closed overnight for five hours after a truck rolled over blocking both lanes.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene 10km west of Calliope just before 7pm last night.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE woman has been hit with a fine after she breached a domestic violence order under “unusual” circumstances.

The woman, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravention of a domestic violence order.

Catch up HERE.

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public holiday - so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region for today’s Show holiday.

Catch up HERE.


Gladstone Observer

