Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 9.

A TEENAGE girl has been flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a trail bike crash in Lowmead earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location off Clarkes Rd at 10.51am where the girl in her mid-teens had significant arm injuries as well as shoulder injuries, a head injury and spinal precautions.

A MINING giant will temporarily halt work at two CQ sites as part of a company-wide push to wind back production as COVID-19 and Chinese government policies impact the overseas markets.

Glencore Coal began discussions with staff on Friday at its Newlands and Collinsville mines for a two-week shut down coinciding with the September school holidays.

Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine will shut down for two weeks in September.

THE Dawson highway was closed overnight for five hours after a truck rolled over blocking both lanes.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene 10km west of Calliope just before 7pm last night.

A GLADSTONE woman has been hit with a fine after she breached a domestic violence order under “unusual” circumstances.

The woman, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravention of a domestic violence order.

CONVICTED: A woman has been convicted and fined for an ‘unusual’ domestic violence order breach

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public holiday - so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region for today’s Show holiday.

