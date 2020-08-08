Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

HAPPY SATURDAY Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 7.

--

The charred remains of a semi trailer sitting on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, after a two truck crash on August 5, at 11.15pm. Picture Rodney Stevens

TWO MEN are lucky to be alive after they were dragged away from a 50 metre wall of flame in a fiery truck crash on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale on Wednesday night.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident for information.

Read more HERE

--

Rockhampton CBD MyState Bank.

MYSTATE BANK, formerly known as The Rock, has announced it will close its Central Queensland network branches in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Read more HERE

--

Wendy's Milkbar food truck.

THE owner of two travelling food truck franchises has called on the community to brave wet weather and enjoy the delicious food on offer.

Jessica Roberts-Osborne is bringing her Wendy’s Milkbar and Super Wedgies food vans back to 23 Toolooa Street just in time for the weekend.

Read more HERE

--

Man holding shotgun.

A WANT-TO-BE gangster planned to burglarise a police station to get his methamphetamine stash back.

The drug trafficker also told an associate, during a discussion about buying a shortened firearm, that he wanted to be a gangster.

Read more HERE

--

Compliance patrol at One Tree Island Reef in the Capricorn Bunker Group, offshore from Gladstone. PICTURE: Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after two recreational fishermen were busted in a Great Barrier Reef no-entry zone offshore from Gladstone.

Compliance officers detected two recreational vessels travelling through the Scientific Research (Orange) Zone, which is a Restricted Access Special Management Area, at One Tree Island Reef.

Read more HERE