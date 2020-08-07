Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed
GOOD morning Gladstone,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 6.
---
THE VICTIMS of a tragic crash at Calliope yesterday morning have been identified as Amber Dooley and her nine-year-old son, Memphis.
The owner of Central Queensland’s Hero Kebabs franchises paid tribute to Ms Dooley, the manager of Hero Kebabs Gladstone, in a post on social media.
Catch up HERE.
A HERO truck driver, who pulled a fellow truckie, who was alight, free from his burning rig after an horrific crash on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale says he would do it again tomorrow “cause it’s just what you do.”
Catch up HERE.
THE TWO truck drivers injured in Wednesday night’s crash were flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.
A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the man, 42, is in a critical condition and the second man, 54, is in a serious condition.
Catch up HERE.
MORE than 20 trucks were stuck in traffic following two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
A Queensland Health spokeswoman has confirmed the two men injured in yesterday mornings crash are in a stable condition.
Catch up HERE.
A $760 million dredging project in Gladstone’s Harbour has received Coordinator General approval with conditions for the environmental impact statement.
The Gladstone Ports Corporation released the final Environmental Impact Statement for the Port of Gladstone Gatcombe and Golding Cutting Channel Duplication Project in November last year.
Catch up HERE.