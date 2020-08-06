Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The scene of a double fatality on the Calliope Monto Road yesterday.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 5.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a tragic crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her son at Calliope.

Preliminary investigations suggest the crash may have occurred overnight and the deceased may have been in the car for hours before they were located.

STUDENTS of Tannum Sands State School have skipped up a storm, currently holding the national record as Jump Rope for Heart fundraisers this year with more than $30,000 raised.

Between them, 270 students have skipped for a massive 950 hours plus, equivalent to 40 whole days, for the Heart Foundation.

Tannum Stands state school students practising their skipping skills while raising money for Jump Rope for Heart. The school is the top fundraiser nationally this year with more than $28,000.

GLADSTONE Hospital opened the doors to its new Emergency Department at 9am today.

The state-of-the-art $42 million facility began construction in February last year and has welcomed its first patients and an excited team of medical and admin staff this morning.

Dr Dilip Kumar and CQHHS CEO Steve Wiliamson at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

GLADSTONE’S fast food delivery scene is set to gain another competitor, as McDelivery launches in three Gladstone restaurants.

Gladstone City, Kin Kora and Kirkwood will have access to the McDonald’s service from tomorrow.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has submitted a list of roads to the Regional Road Transport Group in the hope the group will help maintain them in the future.

The Local Roads of Regional Significance is a network of roads of similar function owned by state and local governments.

