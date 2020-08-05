Menu
Police would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a white Nissan Patrol station wagon seen in the vicinity of a hit and run death on Red Rover Road at Gladstone in August 2019. Picture: Queensland police
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 5.

--

JAMES Fischer is terrified of what may happen to his dog, who he describes as “all he has”, if she is attacked by foxes.

Mr Fischer’s six-year-old mini fox terrier Min lives with him in Barney Point, with foxes not proving a problem when they first moved to Gladstone in December 2019.

Catch up HERE.

James Fischer said he was terrified of what could happen to his six-year-old miniature fox-terrier Min if she was attacked by foxes.
THE driver of a white Nissan Patrol seen in the vicinity of the hit-and-run death of South Gladstone’s Stephen Moore, on Red Rover Road last year, is in the crosshairs of police as they investigate the incident.

The 58 year-old’s family are still distraught over his death that occurred about 7pm, on August 25, at Callemondah.

Catch up HERE.

Police would like to speak to the driver or passengers of a white Nissan Patrol station wagon seen in the vicinity of a hit and run death on Red Rover Road at Gladstone in August 2019. Picture: Queensland police
A 17-YEAR-OLD Gladstone boy was fined and had his license suspended for six months after allegedly travelling at 47km/h above the speed limit.

It is alleged that at 8pm on August 3, officers stopped the boy on the Peak Downs Highway, Epsom for travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

Catch up HERE.

A 94-YEAR-OLD woman is understood to have been one of four patients transferred to other hospitals due to a lack of beds at Gladstone Hospital late last week.

It is understood the woman was transfered more than 100km away to Biloela Hospital. It is unknown where the three other patients were transferred to.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE entrepreneurs will be given the chance to bring their business ideas to life with a new pop-up shop opening in the CBD.

Resident Denise Bradshaw was inspired to start up the Gladdy Pop Up Shop after she lost her teaching job during COVID-19.

Catch up HERE.

Gladdy Pop Up Shop creator Denise Bradshaw said the shop will encourage cruise ship visitors to venture into the CBD
