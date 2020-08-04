Menu
Tradie Darryl Burr won the Observer's hottest tradie callout for 2020
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 3.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

---

POLICE are investigating the cause of a three car pile-up on Kirkwood Road near the intersection of Daly Road on Friday afternoon.

A Police media spokesman said a gold coloured Ford Ranger, a grey Honda Oddessy and a gold Mitsubishi 380 were involved in the incident.

Catch up HERE.

DARRYL Burr has been voted Gladstone’s hottest tradie, and he has a sticker for his ute to prove it.

Last week, the Observer put the callout to find Gladstone’s Hottest Tradie, and Darryl won 134 votes out of 177, making up 75 per cent of the poll.

Catch up HERE.

Two men who were involved in a car crash two weeks ago at Tannum Sands are still recovering in hospital.

The men, both aged 20, were taken to Gladstone Hospital with life threatening injuries and were later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for further treatment.

Catch up HERE.

THE Giant Laughing Kookaburra made its long awaited visit to Gladstone yesterday, stopping at several locations for people to look at and enjoy.

The mechanical sculpture’s creator Dr Farvardin Daliri said it took him four weeks to build, weighs 750kg and stands four metres tall.

Catch up HERE.

A two-vehicle crash expected to cause traffic delays yesterday afternoon after a grey landcruiser and black Holden ute collided in Gladstone Central.

Emergency services were on scene at the intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Streets.

Gladstone Observer

