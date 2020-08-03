Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Mackay's Peter Johnson lines up to compete in the grudge match section of All Bikes. Peter set the fastest time of the event at 7.994 seconds over the quarter mile at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mackay's Peter Johnson lines up to compete in the grudge match section of All Bikes. Peter set the fastest time of the event at 7.994 seconds over the quarter mile at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 2.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

---

CQ's hardworking rural fireys will settle into some new sheds if the NQ First Party is successful in its quest to secure the balance of power after October's state election.

To mark the official start to the 2020-21 bushfire season, NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has pledged $4.5 million to build 30 new Rural Fire Brigade sheds throughout North and Central Queensland.

Catch up HERE.

FIREY SUPPORT: NQ First Party Leader Jason Costigan visits Mt Ossa Rural Fire Brigade for a handover of a firefighting appliance to talk up his plan to fund the construction of new sheds for rural firefighters.

IT won't be auctioned now, but Rockhampton's beloved Great Western Hotel has a sale pricetag.

Owners Colin and Vicki Bowden announced in June they were not reopening the venue and were putting it up for sale, citing COVID-19 restrictions the main reason behind the decision.

Catch up HERE.

The Great Western Hotel has been listed for sale for $2.45 million.

CROWDS flocked to Benaraby Dragway yesterday to watch the skill and speed on display at what was the biggest All Bikes festival in recent years.

Organisers were given just 30 days notice by the Australian National Drag Racing Association ANDRA that the event could be held, and worked tirelessly to pull it off.

Catch up HERE.

Mackay's Peter Johnson lines up to compete in the grudge match section of All Bikes. Peter set the fastest time of the event at 7.994 seconds over the quarter mile at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

SMOKE visible from Gladstone billowing from a fire on Curtis Island is no cause for concern, the controlled burn is being monitored by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said they were notified QPWS would be conducting a controlled burn on the island from July 29, weather permitting.

Catch up HERE.

Fires off Gladstone on Curtis Island captured from Auckland Point. The burns are being conducted by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service for hazard reduction. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A DRUNK driver with a blood-alcohol content reading of .234 came to police attention after informants called them about an abandoned vehicle at a Rockhampton intersection.

Will Dawson Olive, 26, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Catch up HERE.