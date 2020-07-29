Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in the US state of Michigan on July 11.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

A Gladstone mother is on an emotional quest to bring home her son, who died in tragic circumstances in the United States 17 days ago.

Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in Michigan on July 11.

Authorities are investigating after a blue heeler was found bashed to death and a red heeler was found alive with injuries so severe she was immobile in central Queensland.

The grim discovery was made on Sunday by a woman and her sister walking their dogs along a track at the Selma Weir in Emerald.

A GLADSTONE man will remember the day his son's first child was born for all the wrong reasons.

Stephen John Norio, 49, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

CENTRAL Queensland's golden girl Anna Meares has been named as a member of the Australian Team Executive for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 36-year-old said she was excited to bring an "athlete's perspective" to the role.

WE put the call out to find Gladstone's hottest tradie. After receiving dozens of nominations, we've compiled a poll with the top nominations.

