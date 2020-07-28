Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

A 25-year-old Gracemere man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash Saturday morning.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 27.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

DEPUTY Mayor Kahn Goodluck and Councillor Darryl Branthwaite hit the road and headed west last weekend to attend an Inland Queensland Roads Action Project meeting.

Stopping along the way en route to Longreach and savouring what Central-Western Queensland has to offer, Cr Goodluck said it was a great trip.

DEPUTY Mayor Kahn Goodluck standing at the Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine while travelling to Longreach for a meeting with fellow councillor Darryl Branthwaite.

A STAY-AT-HOME mum found herself in trouble when she was found in possession of drugs, utensils and a Reject Shop basket.

Kerry Eileen Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to possess utensils, possess dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

POLICE are calling for witnesses to come forward following a single vehicle crash which wrote off a car on Red Rover Road at the weekend.

The male driver, and sole occupant, a 25-year-old Gracemere man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Gracemere man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash Saturday morning.

JHONA Leonard loves to eat out but found there was one cuisine Rockhampton didn’t have – Filipino.

Word of mouth about the good food at the cafe has spread and customers from as far as Biloela, Gladstone, Emerald and Mackay have visited.

Lolita Andrews, Sherry Harvie and Jhona Leonard at the Filipino Cafeteria on Berseker Street

WITH a headband to match every outfit and occasion, it was no surprise River Shanks took out the Observer’s most stylish baby title.

The 1-year-old “miracle baby” already has her signature look down pat, all thanks to her mum Bianca Shanks’ crafty skills.

