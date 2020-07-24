Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

McCoskers Contractors employees with the $1 million Gladstone designed engineered and constructed buoyant scrolling machine used to extend mining tailings dam walls. Picture: Rodney Stevens

McCoskers Contractors employees with the $1 million Gladstone designed engineered and constructed buoyant scrolling machine used to extend mining tailings dam walls. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 23.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

-

INNOVATION and engineering prowess has been demonstrated by local company McCosker Contractors in the development of seven $1 million scrolling machines in a Gladstone shed.

General manager Danny Hughes said the machines, based around a snow ploughing piston bully, were designed, engineered and manufactured locally to construct and modify tailings dams for mining companies.

Catch up HERE.

McCoskers Contractors employees with the $1 million Gladstone designed engineered and constructed buoyant scrolling machine used to extend mining tailings dam walls. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A FORMER Central Queensland doctor trying to clear his name and be registered to work again after allegations 10 years ago has had his latest efforts denied.

Doctor John Chibanda was working at the Emerald Hospital when he was suspended in 2009 after seven complaints about his clinical practice were made and it was revealed he failed to disclosure a criminal conviction he received in his native country, Zimbabwe.

Catch up HERE.

Doctor John Chibanda was working at the Emerald Hospital when he was suspended in 2009 after seven complaints about his clinical practice were made and it was revealed he failed to disclosure a criminal conviction he received in his native country, Zimbabwe.

CALLIOPE'S biggest community event has bitten the dust as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Calliope Rodeo Committee has cancelled its annual September rodeo after regulations from Queensland Health made running this year's rodeo "impossible".

Catch up HERE.

Calliope Rodeo Committee publicity and promotions Debbie Parr and president Gary Ashe

MENTAL Heath issues are impacting one in five people in Gladstone and a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show just how dire the situation is.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics National Health Survey shows Queenslanders are not immune from the numbers, with one in five people experiencing mental health and behavioural conditions.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE'S Boozy Art class is back on after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few months Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews online, however as restrictions ease she is once again about to host in person.

Catch up HERE.