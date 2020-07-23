Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.
Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 22.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

---

GLADSTONE Regional councillors were lost for words when they learned the BITS Golf Course upgrade would cost at least $2 million more than expected.

During this week’s general meeting, councillors were asked to endorse the preparation of a detailed design to remediate the course’s soil condition and replace the existing irrigation system.

Catch up HERE.

Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.
Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.

A GLADSTONE Vape store owner wants to see changes to legislation, which would make vaping nicotine much harder to get, thrown out.

Before July 1 new reform was to be brought in which would result in nicotine e-cigarettes and refills being banned in Australia, however it was pushed back to January 1, 2021 at the last minute after uproar from the vaping community.

Catch up HERE.

The Vape Den owner Matt Evans is frustrated with new laws trying to ban nicotine e-cigarettes and refills.
The Vape Den owner Matt Evans is frustrated with new laws trying to ban nicotine e-cigarettes and refills.

A GLADSTONE woman told police her bong was used to smoke “herbal tea” when it was located during a search warrant, a court was told.

Jade Nicole Conboy, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving and possession of a utensil.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE’S real estate market continues to strengthen with new analysis showing house prices improved by more than nine per cent in the 12 months to March 2020.

Australia’s premier property market analyst Propertyology recently released a graph showing Gladstone had the highest median property price increase in Queensland.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE'S real estate market continues to strenthen with new analysis showing house prices improved by more than 9 per cent in the 12 months to March 2020.
GLADSTONE'S real estate market continues to strenthen with new analysis showing house prices improved by more than 9 per cent in the 12 months to March 2020.

BINDAREE’S parent company has revealed the fate of the care lodge’s popular Friends of Bindaree garage sale following the impact of COVID-19.

In a statement from Sundale, the not for profit organisation which owns Bindaree, it was revealed the garage sale would remain closed until August.

Catch up HERE.

Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back after a four month hiatus.
Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back after a four month hiatus.
gladstonefaces gladstone observer the morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        Health CQ based Artius Health has been bought by Advent Health.

        Second chance for Gladstone drug driver

        premium_icon Second chance for Gladstone drug driver

        Crime The fisherman said the incident was a ‘stupid lapse in judgment’.

        Essay as that: How you can get your hands on $2500

        premium_icon Essay as that: How you can get your hands on $2500

        News Residents are invited to enter into the competition, which has a $2500 prize purse.

        OPINION: Public roads are not for burnouts

        premium_icon OPINION: Public roads are not for burnouts

        Opinion As a regular attendee of the Summernats burnout championship, I should know.