Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 22.

GLADSTONE Regional councillors were lost for words when they learned the BITS Golf Course upgrade would cost at least $2 million more than expected.

During this week’s general meeting, councillors were asked to endorse the preparation of a detailed design to remediate the course’s soil condition and replace the existing irrigation system.

A GLADSTONE Vape store owner wants to see changes to legislation, which would make vaping nicotine much harder to get, thrown out.

Before July 1 new reform was to be brought in which would result in nicotine e-cigarettes and refills being banned in Australia, however it was pushed back to January 1, 2021 at the last minute after uproar from the vaping community.

A GLADSTONE woman told police her bong was used to smoke “herbal tea” when it was located during a search warrant, a court was told.

Jade Nicole Conboy, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving and possession of a utensil.

GLADSTONE’S real estate market continues to strengthen with new analysis showing house prices improved by more than nine per cent in the 12 months to March 2020.

Australia’s premier property market analyst Propertyology recently released a graph showing Gladstone had the highest median property price increase in Queensland.

BINDAREE’S parent company has revealed the fate of the care lodge’s popular Friends of Bindaree garage sale following the impact of COVID-19.

In a statement from Sundale, the not for profit organisation which owns Bindaree, it was revealed the garage sale would remain closed until August.

