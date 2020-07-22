Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 21.

NUMEROUS Victorian-registered caravans have been spotted on the Bruce Highway in the Gladstone region, prompting fears that COVID-19 carrying tourists have invaded Central Queensland.

A Miriam Vale man, who declined to be named, said he made the trip to Brisbane and back last week and saw a number of Queensland registered four-wheel drives towing Victorian registered caravans on the highway locally.

Catch up HERE.

NT Police to check on the paperwork of grey nomads as they arrive into the Territory earlier this week. Picture: NT Police

A FORMER Gladstone MP is gearing up for her 17th Relay For Life, but this time it will be nothing like she's experienced before.

Liz Cunningham has participated in every relay in Gladstone and this year she is excited to take part in the event's first ever virtual one.

Catch up HERE.

Liz Cunningham at Relay For Life

THE DRIVER of a car who did a burnout in a New Auckland street last night could have his car taken off him by police and be jailed, says the region's top highway patrol officer.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said people have been jailed and forfeited their vehicles to the state for doing burnouts.

Catch up HERE.

Police can impound the car and jail drivers who perform dangerous burnouts on Gladstone Streets. Picture : A Current Affair

THE journey to restoring a popular lookout to its former glory began at a Gladstone Regional Council meeting this morning after it partnered with a local rotary group.

The Rotary Club of South Gladstone's secretary Michael Comley and treasurer Bruce Hunt fronted the GRC's meeting in order to request funding and commission the project.

Catch up HERE.

Proposed design of Radar Hill Lookout.

WHEN the Observer called out to readers for Gladstone's cutest bub, we were not prepared for the overwhelming response. We decided to create a number of polls, allowing readers to vote for their favourite.

Yesterday, we featured Gladstone's cheekiest bubs.

Catch up HERE.