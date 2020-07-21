Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

HIT THE GAS: Gladstone Kart Club will play home to FasKarts for a high-octane come-and-try day on August 8 from 8am until late.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 20.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

---

A DOG walker made a startling discovery while walking along the beach.

Pavel Minichbauer‎ was strolling along Workmans Beach at Agnes Water when he spotted the green leaves of a rather curious bush.

This plant decided to grow at Workmans Beach.

THE Boyne Valley Community has been left in shock after the old Nagoorin post office was burnt to the ground at the weekend.

On Friday night, five fire crews from Boyne Valley, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Gladstone battled a blaze which destroyed a house that was once the town’s old post office and telephone exchange.

A CALLIOPE meth user told police he wanted to turn himself in when they arrived at his home for another matter.

Johnathan Ivan Hair, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensil and obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun yesterday.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to reports of a large oil spill on Landing Road at 6.20am.

REVHEADS of Gladstone are rejoicing following a mobile rental go-karting company’s announcement it is returning to the Harbour City in August.

Thirty-year kart veteran and FastKarts manager Johnny Grother said the decision to return to Gladstone Kart Track was down to COVID-19.

