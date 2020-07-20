Menu
Junction cafe owner Mel Smart and Front of house manager Jess Davis
Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend, July 18-19.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

---

IT TOOK five fire crews to extinguish a fire after an old post office burnt to the ground in Boyne Valley on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the building, which was a house in Nargoorin about 7pm after multiple calls from residents in the area.

Catch up HERE.

A TANNUM SANDS cafe has had an "overwhelming" response from customers after opening their new outdoor area late last week.

The Junction Cafe finally opened its new space, the 'Junc Yard' after COVID-19 halted construction.

Catch up HERE.

Junction Cafe have a new outdoor patio for customers. The 'Junc yard' is open for functions.
DAVID KIDD is used to raunchy conversations with customers, but thefts which occur in his adult store are not something he could get used to.

The Into Love Gladstone owner posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of two people stealing from his shop last Tuesday.

Catch up HERE.

 

Into Love owner David Kidd had two thieves steal from his store on July 14.
FAMILIES enjoyed the perfect weather at Millenium Esplanade on Saturday.

See the photos HERE.

Addilyn Webb, 14 mths, and Candice Webb enjoying at day out at Millenium Esplanade.
ON Sunday, many people strolled around looking at stalls at the Rotary Charity Markets.

See the photos HERE.

Gabriel, 9, Katelyn, 5, and Brayden, 6, Gomez enjoying their Sunday at the Rotary Charity Marets held at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
