Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

IT TOOK five fire crews to extinguish a fire after an old post office burnt to the ground in Boyne Valley on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the building, which was a house in Nargoorin about 7pm after multiple calls from residents in the area.

A TANNUM SANDS cafe has had an "overwhelming" response from customers after opening their new outdoor area late last week.

The Junction Cafe finally opened its new space, the 'Junc Yard' after COVID-19 halted construction.

Junction Cafe have a new outdoor patio for customers. The 'Junc yard' is open for functions.

DAVID KIDD is used to raunchy conversations with customers, but thefts which occur in his adult store are not something he could get used to.

The Into Love Gladstone owner posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of two people stealing from his shop last Tuesday.

Into Love owner David Kidd had two thieves steal from his store on July 14.

FAMILIES enjoyed the perfect weather at Millenium Esplanade on Saturday.

Addilyn Webb, 14 mths, and Candice Webb enjoying at day out at Millenium Esplanade.

ON Sunday, many people strolled around looking at stalls at the Rotary Charity Markets.

