Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Federal Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, Keith Pitt, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Gladstone Ports Corporation Chair Peter Corones and acting CEO Craig Walker discuss the port's 50 year plan.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

A CRITICALLY injured eight-month-old baby boy at the centre of an investigation remains in hospital a month and a half after first being admitted.

An investigation was launched earlier this month into how the boy, who received serious injuries to his head, came to be injured when he presented at the Gladstone Hospital on May 30.

GLADSTONE could be an Australian epicentre of manufacturing and industry according to Federal Minister for Resources Keith Pitt, who toured the region yesterday with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

Mr Pitt said he saw great promise in the resources, manufacturing and port of the city to deliver a massive economic and jobs boost.

A NATIONAL property report has claimed Gladstone's housing market is on the rise due to COVID-19, with volumes of sales increasing in the past few weeks.

The report revealed Gladstone had experienced a significant increase in the number of sales in the past few weeks.

A MAN paranoid he was being filmed stalked a former friend over an almost five year period, threatening to murder him and set him alight.

Paul James Jones' allegations against the man were deemed to be unfounded, as was outlined by crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rouke in Gladstone District Court on Monday.

We put out the call to find Gladstone's stylish bub and were inundated with hundreds of photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

Yesterday, we featured Gladstone's most stylish bubs.

