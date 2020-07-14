Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

James 'Jimmy' Canhan of Boyne Island in the ute in which a large brown snake repeatedly struck at him while driving home from work on the Dawson Highway in June. Picture: Rodney Stevens

James 'Jimmy' Canhan of Boyne Island in the ute in which a large brown snake repeatedly struck at him while driving home from work on the Dawson Highway in June. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 13.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

---

A Gladstone man has been warned if he's in court again for a traffic offence he'll likely be facing jail time.

Catch up HERE.

DRINK DRIVE: The man was warned if he was caught again he’s looking at jail time.

WHEN Tayla Kelly got behind the wheel of a custom made drag car aged just 10 years old, she got bitten by the motorsport bug, and has only gone faster ever since.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone's Tayla Kelly, 15, has been drag racing since she was only 10 at Benaraby Dragway.

DRIVING home from work on the Dawson Highway became a life and death situation for 'Jimmy' Canhan last month, when a deadly brown snake repeatedly tried to bite him while doing 100km/h.

Catch up HERE.

Boyne Island's James 'Jimmy' Canhan with the withered remains of a brown snake that repeatedly stuck at him while doing 100km/h on the Dawson Highway. He plans to keep the head and make it into a gear knob as a momento. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands will have a new rideshare company to join rival company Uber next month.

DiDi Australia will launch its rideshare service on August 10 as part of its 20-cities expansion plan, making its service available to more regional areas.

Catch up HERE.

Ridesharing service DiDi launches in Mackay on August 10.

A FORMER truck driver who threatened to put down his partner's dog has been told off for the terrible language he used.

The man, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to breach of a domestic violence order.

Catch up HERE.