Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend, July 11-12.

A POPULAR Boyne Island music festival has been canned for 2020 with organisers quoting COVID-19 restrictions and the recent outbreak in Melbourne as their reasons.

Normally July would be when Under The Trees announces their first wave of artists but instead this year organisers are announcing a cancellation.

Gaston Boulanger and Christine Holden are preparing for this year's Under the Trees festival on Saturday September 21.

A GLADSTONE mum told police she smoked cannabis to help with her anxiety, a court was told.

Jamie Renee Bourke, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possess utensils and possess dangerous drugs.

A RETIRED Gympie region man claimed he grew 11 marijuana plants at his Glenwood home "for research purposes".

FIRE crews were on scene at a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Victoria Ave, Glen Eden Dr and Deborah St, near the Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Quinn Craner said the fire in the vicinity of Nicholas and Deborah Streets was fully contained.

Fire near the Edenvale aged care facility in Glen Eden on July 12, 2020.

FROM birthdays to baby showers there was plenty of reason for friends and families to head to East Shores this weekend.

Tane, Aleisha, Taimana and Justen White at East Shores on Saturday July 11, 2020.

A GLADSTONE apprentice smoked three cones of cannabis before going for a drive in Toolooa, a court was told.

It was Jai Andrew Ranger's bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away to police before admitted he could still feel the effects of the drugs.

