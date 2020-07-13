Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tane, Aleisha, Taimana and Justen White at East Shores on Saturday July 11, 2020.
Tane, Aleisha, Taimana and Justen White at East Shores on Saturday July 11, 2020.
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend, July 11-12.

Your questions about our new format answered

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for July

---

A POPULAR Boyne Island music festival has been canned for 2020 with organisers quoting COVID-19 restrictions and the recent outbreak in Melbourne as their reasons.

Normally July would be when Under The Trees announces their first wave of artists but instead this year organisers are announcing a cancellation.

Catch up HERE.

Gaston Boulanger and Christine Holden are preparing for this year's Under the Trees festival on Saturday September 21.
Gaston Boulanger and Christine Holden are preparing for this year's Under the Trees festival on Saturday September 21.

A GLADSTONE mum told police she smoked cannabis to help with her anxiety, a court was told.

Jamie Renee Bourke, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possess utensils and possess dangerous drugs.

Catch up HERE.

A RETIRED Gympie region man claimed he grew 11 marijuana plants at his Glenwood home
A RETIRED Gympie region man claimed he grew 11 marijuana plants at his Glenwood home "for research purposes".

FIRE crews were on scene at a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Victoria Ave, Glen Eden Dr and Deborah St, near the Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

Gladstone Fire Station officer Quinn Craner said the fire in the vicinity of Nicholas and Deborah Streets was fully contained.

Catch up HERE.

Fire near the Edenvale aged care facility in Glen Eden on July 12, 2020.
Fire near the Edenvale aged care facility in Glen Eden on July 12, 2020.

FROM birthdays to baby showers there was plenty of reason for friends and families to head to East Shores this weekend.

Did we spot you there? Catch up HERE.

Tane, Aleisha, Taimana and Justen White at East Shores on Saturday July 11, 2020.
Tane, Aleisha, Taimana and Justen White at East Shores on Saturday July 11, 2020.

A GLADSTONE apprentice smoked three cones of cannabis before going for a drive in Toolooa, a court was told.

It was Jai Andrew Ranger's bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away to police before admitted he could still feel the effects of the drugs.

Catch up HERE.

A bong/ marijuana smoker. generic. 7/04/04
A bong/ marijuana smoker. generic. 7/04/04
gladstone gladstone observer local faces the morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Explosion on US Navy warship

    Explosion on US Navy warship
    • 13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        premium_icon Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        Crime His year of offending ranged from stealing from Bunnings to hiding drugs in the front of his pants.

        Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        premium_icon Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        Crime It was the man’s bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away.

        ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        premium_icon ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        Crime The court was told police saw the woman’s drug utensils in plain sight.

        UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        premium_icon UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        News Multiple crews attended the fire which broke out earlier today.