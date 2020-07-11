MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

A GLADSTONE fishing specialist has revealed his own freediving terrifying ordeal following the shock drowning of an Australian Olympian on the Gold Coast this week.

Olympic snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s death sent shockwaves through the Australian sporting community after he drowned on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Following Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s drowning death earlier this week, a local fishing specialist offered his tips on how to avoid shallow water blackouts. Picture: iStock

A NEW Tannum Sands buffet restaurant is offering teenagers after-school work when it opens at the end of the month.

Tannum Buffet Chinese Cuisine has recently moved into the space where the old Subway used to be on Hampton Dr.

Tannum Buffet Chinese Cuisine owner May Wu.

A 26-year-old man who stole bottles and can from a pub bin to trade for cash didn’t think he was committing an offence a court was told.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Containers for Change.

NAIDOC Week celebrations in the Gladstone region have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The traditional celebrations of Indigenous culture were to be held around the region this week until July 14, but the National Rural Health Alliance yesterday announced they will be held in November.

The NAIDOC week outside Gladstone Council Chambers.

THE OBSERVER has been inundated with hundreds of photos of babies from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

Don’t forget to vote for who you think is Gladstone’s Cutest Bub in this week’s poll.

Willow Ivy Sawyer.

