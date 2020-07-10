Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Mount Perry coalminer Jack Gerdes, who died after an incident at Baralaba North in the early hours of July 7. Photo: Contributed

Mount Perry coalminer Jack Gerdes, who died after an incident at Baralaba North in the early hours of July 7. Photo: Contributed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 9.

Your questions about our new format answered

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for July

---

THE Gladstone Regional Council has reacted to the financial strain COVID-19 has placed on residents by introducing a special concession for 2020/21.

Mayor Matt Burnett said his council was focused on supporting the community and local economy as it recovered from the COVID-19 health emergency.

Catch up HERE.

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone is a town with a proud sporting history as he announced millions for the sector today.

THE father of a Central Queensland coalminer killed in a workplace incident says the family has received some closure a year on from the tragedy.

Jack Gerdes died at Baralaba North coalmine on July 7 last year when he was crushed between the retractable staircase and the body on a Komatsu PC4000 excavator.

Catch up HERE.

Mount Perry coalminer Jack Gerdes, who died after an incident at Baralaba North in the early hours of July 7. Photo: Contributed

GLADSTONE Hospital will get an intensive care unit which will involve it being upgraded to a level four facility, says MP Glenn Butcher.

While touring the hospital's new $42 million emergency department, the Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister said the construction wasn't finished yet.

Catch up HERE.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk meets local nurse Liz Bella's in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department.

THE Observer put out the call to find Gladstone's cutest bub and were inundated with hundreds of photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

See all the photos + vote HERE.

Rivah Charles Davie Irvin, 7 months old.

THE QUEENSLAND Government has urged the Federal Government to continue JobKeeper payments beyond September so recipients and businesses in Gladstone don't fall off a financial cliff.

To combat the situation the Palaszczuk Government has started delivering its $6 billion plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs, to help every region recover from the worldwide impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch up HERE.