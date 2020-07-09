Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrived in Gladstone yesterday, accompanying Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to deliver a key announcement for the region.

The $350 million Rodds Bay Solar Farm will create more than 300 jobs, Ms Palaszczuk said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher.

Ms Palaszczuk toured the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department delivering glowing praise for the facility, which is due to open on August 5.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk inspects the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department with MP Glenn Butcher and Director of Nursing Sandy Munro.

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service issued a statement following the selfless actions of a Gladstone business owner, thanking him for his kind gesture.

Luke Hamilton made the decision to begin donating five per cent of his tree service business fee to the Royal Flying Doctor Service last week.

Luke Hamilton, owner of Luke's Tree Services, with his daughter Finlay and son Ory.

A MAN has managed to escape trouble after his yacht was grounded at Round Hill Bar Tuesday night.

VMR Round Hill secretary and operations Josie Meng said VMR Round Hill was called to the entrance of the creek at 1pm after a yacht was trapped due to low tide.

VMR Round Hill Rescue assisted a grounded yacht after it became trapped at Round Hill Bar.

A GLADSTONE man was cautioned by a magistrate in court on Tuesday to take special care before using legal or illegal drugs.

Shannon Rhys Burns, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs and possession of restricted drugs.

