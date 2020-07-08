Menu
Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jul 2020 6:50 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 7.

---

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett has responded to questions about councillors receiving a pay rise from July 1 which takes his salary to $158,168.

The pay rise comes despite a freeze on rates, water, waste and sewerage charges for 2020-21, which will result in no increase to council coffers from ratepayers.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Regional Council face the media at yesterday’s Budget 2020/21 announcement.
Gladstone Regional Council face the media at yesterday's Budget 2020/21 announcement.

SUPPLEMENTING the Gladstone Regional Council's budget announcement of a rates freeze for the 2020/21 financial year, key capital project have also been announced.

Mayor Matt Burnett said during these uncertain times, council was focused on building and maintaining capital assets.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor matt Burnett reads out the key points in the 2020-21 council budget.
Gladstone Regional Council Mayor matt Burnett reads out the key points in the 2020-21 council budget.

A YOUNG Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving along the Dawson Hwy.

'Jimmy', 27, was driving 100km/hour west of Calliope on June 15, when a snake crawled up through his gear stick.

Catch up HERE.

AN ATTACK from Australia’s deadliest snake while driving sounds like a colorful speeding excuse – but it was a ‘terrifying’ reality for Gladstone man Jimmy.
AN ATTACK from Australia's deadliest snake while driving sounds like a colorful speeding excuse – but it was a 'terrifying' reality for Gladstone man Jimmy.

BLUFF PCI management has responded to community complaints of increased dust in the small Central Queensland town since the mine commenced operations.

A spokesman said since commencement of development in December 2018, Bluff PCI Management had operated in full compliance of the strict conditions of the Environmental Authority (EA), and worked closely with the Department of Environment and Science (DES).

Catch up HERE.

 

The mining project is located in the Central Highlands. Picture: Tara Miko
The mining project is located in the Central Highlands. Picture: Tara Miko

A GLADSTONE businessman has found himself in trouble after he failed to comply with reporting as a registered sex offender.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to fail to comply with reporting and an array of drug charges including supplying dangerous drugs.

Catch up HERE.

IN COURT: A Gladstone business owner had in his possession cannabis and a number of cannabis seeds a court heard.
IN COURT: A Gladstone business owner had in his possession cannabis and a number of cannabis seeds a court heard.

brown snake gladstone budget 2020 marijuana charge mayor matt burnett topstoriesgladstone
Gladstone Observer

