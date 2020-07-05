Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Mayor Matt Burnett receives a petition for a rates reduction and freeze from Jo-Ann Cuthbertson.

Mayor Matt Burnett receives a petition for a rates reduction and freeze from Jo-Ann Cuthbertson.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 4.

---

TANNUM Sands resident Jo-Ann Cuthbertson has made the extraordinary claim Gladstone Regional Council have done nothing to help struggling ratepayers.

Last September Ms Cuthbertson launched a petition via Change.org and it collected 5,000 signatures.

Mayor Matt Burnett receives a petition for a rates reduction and freeze from Jo-Ann Cuthbertson.

PARAMEDICS have treated a man in his 30s, who had a stingray barb through is foot while offshore in a boat, off The town of Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was being transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A man was attacked by a stingray off The town of Seventeen Seventy and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital by ambulance.

A SECTION of the popular Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum will be closed from this week as heritage assessment works take place.

Council will temporarily close its heritage listed Town Hall Gallery to enable structural assessments as part of its asset management program.

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

THREE people have been injured in an ATV rollover, with initial reports suggesting two were girls aged 12, at Benaraby,

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two ambulances have arrived at the scene on Awoonga Dam Road.

Two ambulances transported three people to Gladstone Hospital after they were involved in an ATV rollover at Benaraby.

A GLADSTONE woman caught driving without a licence doesn’t trust anyone else with her car because of how often it’s been stolen, a court was told.

Taryn Jane Martin, appearing from the Gladstone watch house, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two counts of disqualified driving, possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage of police property.