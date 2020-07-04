Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Luxury property 38 Dolphin Terrace is for sale with a million dollar price tag.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 3.

A luxurious mansion has hit the Gladstone property market with a million dollar price tag to match.

Located in the prestigious Catalina Heights, 38 Dolphin Terrace is listed for $1,195,000.

Krysta Alexander can now realise her dream of becoming a teacher after receiving a $7000 scholarship through the Gladstone Ports Corporation Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program.

The 22-year-old mother of a 14 month-old boy was struggling to juggle study, part time work and motherhood, so the scholarship has dramatically eased the burden, she said.

Gladstone Ports Corporation scholarship recipient Krysta Alexander is studying to be a teacher.

A Gladstone venue manager said her pub staff are ensuring the cleanliness of the gaming room is maintained as the pokies fire up again.

Olivia Bartlett of the Young Oz Hotel in Tank Street said she has implemented COVID-19 safe practices into the gaming room maintenance routine.

BACK ON: Young Oz Venue Manager Olivia Bartlett said her staff are doing all they can to keep patrons in the gaming room safe.

A Gladstone dad who put his children’s life in danger has been sentenced to prison.

The man, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to dangerous operation of a vehicle, contravention of a police protection notice and contravention of a domestic violence order.

A Gladstone dad who put his children’s lives at risk has been jailed on charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle.

If you have ever wondered what it was like for a pirate to hunt for buried treasure, tomorrow you can feel the rush for yourself at Tannum Sands.

The Port Curtis Metal Detecting Social Club is holding its pirate treasure hunt from 9am, where participants can search for keys to potentially open their own treasure chest.

