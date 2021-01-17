Menu
WBBL - Stars v Heat
WBBL - Stars v Heat
MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
17th Jan 2021 9:30 AM
Good morning Gladstone, happy Sunday!

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind where we recap the biggest stories from yesterday, January 16.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times: Low – 1.20m at 5.28am, High – 3.97m 12.03pm, Low – 1.19m at 6.28am.

The Gladstone Power under-18 basketball coach said he could not be prouder of his side as they headed deeper into the tournament.

Find out how the Gladdy girls have fared so farHERE.

The Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball team are playing with
The Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball team are playing with "all heart", according to coach Scott Lloyd.

The Gladstone Power under-18 Boys basketball team are a chance to win a medal if they overcome a familiar foe in their game today.

Find out the team’s rivalry HERE.

Mr Cooper said there was multiple standouts in his side, with big performances needed as they approach medal games.
Mr Cooper said there was multiple standouts in his side, with big performances needed as they approach medal games.

A mother of five faced Biloela Magistrates Court this week on two drug-related charges.

Find out what punishment she was handed by the MagistrateHERE.

Made by man and mother nature
Made by man and mother nature

International cricket super star Jess Jonassen will return home next week to help introduce a new generation of female players to the game.

Find out more information HERE.

CQUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses, with online and on-campus activities planned across Central Queensland starting January 18.

Find out more information on the sessionsHERE.

Female student learning in library
Female student learning in library
Gladstone Observer

