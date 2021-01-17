MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

Good morning Gladstone, happy Sunday!

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind where we recap the biggest stories from yesterday, January 16.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times: Low – 1.20m at 5.28am, High – 3.97m 12.03pm, Low – 1.19m at 6.28am.

The Gladstone Power under-18 basketball coach said he could not be prouder of his side as they headed deeper into the tournament.

The Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball team are playing with "all heart", according to coach Scott Lloyd.

The Gladstone Power under-18 Boys basketball team are a chance to win a medal if they overcome a familiar foe in their game today.

Mr Cooper said there was multiple standouts in his side, with big performances needed as they approach medal games.

A mother of five faced Biloela Magistrates Court this week on two drug-related charges.

International cricket super star Jess Jonassen will return home next week to help introduce a new generation of female players to the game.

CQUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses, with online and on-campus activities planned across Central Queensland starting January 18.

