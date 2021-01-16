MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

A biker has been sentenced for drink-driving after he was involved in a crash. GENERIC FILE PHOTO

A biker has been sentenced for drink-driving after he was involved in a crash. GENERIC FILE PHOTO

Good morning Gladstone and happy Saturday!

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we recap the biggest stories you may have missed from yesterday, January 15.

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny. Light winds.

Today’s tide times:

Low – 1m at 4.56am

High – 4.18m at 11.26am

Low – 1.02m at 5.51pm

High – 3.41m at 11.46pm

—

A strong smell of marijuana coming from a garage at Boyne Island made police suspect there may have been some drug offences occurring.

What this Gladstone man said next implicated him with a crime, read what he said HERE.

A woman involved in a car crash at Burua tested positive to having marijuana in her system.

Find out the punishment she copped for her crime HERE.

Elizabeth Sbresni pleaded guilty to drug driving.

A Biloela woman, on probation at the time of offending, narrowly avoided jail in a Biloela Magistrates Court this week.

Find out what crimes she committed HERE.

Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has broken her silence and addressed speculation that a COVID-19 quarantine camp site had been selected in the Gladstone region.

Find out what the Premier had to say on the issue HERE.

A Gladstone man involved in a traffic crash was almost three times over the legal drinking limit.

Find out his shock blood-alcohol readingHERE.