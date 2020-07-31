Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

The TW Hamburg departed Gladstone and will not be permitted to approach or enter an Australian port until July 29 2021.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

---

A MOVE from Transport and Main Roads has a highway business owner shocked, with the decision limiting some of their primary customers from accessing their business.

After an evaluation from Transport and Main Roads Queensland, the Raglan Tavern was made to close its southern driveway access - the only access available to wide load trucks.

Raglan Tavern, 50kms from Rockhampton and Gladstone.

LOCKING out Sydneysiders and their valuable tourist dollars has been welcomed by the Gladstone region tourism body despite the crushing blow delivered to the industry by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GADPL CEO Gus Stedman has said the pandemic has cost the region tens of millions of dollars from its annual $200 million tourist income.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman says despite tourism suffering a hit of more than $25 million, Gladstone is poised to bounce back. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THIS weekend's Brisbane to Keppel Yacht Race is expected to be fast and exhilarating, with records set to be broken.

For the first time ever, the fleet setting sail on Friday will be "all Queensland" vessels.

The Brisbane to Keppel Yacht Race kicks off near Moreton Bay this Friday and will see vessels beginning to arrive in Keppel Bay from early Saturday morning.

FOLLOWING the shock closure of the region's campgrounds last week, a tourism operator has spoken out about the huge financial impact it has had on the region.

Curtis Ferry Services owner Adam Balkin said it was disappointing to hear Gladstone Regional Council had decided to close all of the region's campgrounds without prior notice.

THE acting general manager of Australia's leading maritime safety organisation has criticised owners of a bulk carrier which was expelled from Gladstone's port last week.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Michael Drake's comments follow AMSA's decision to ban the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier TW Hamburg from Australian ports for 12 months.

