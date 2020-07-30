Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

A tree felled by Gladstone Regional Council contractors this morning at Agnes Water. Indigenous locals say the trees are on a sacred site and they weren't consulted.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 29.

THE Indigenous community of Agnes Water are furious after trees were felled on a sacred site by council contractors, without any advice of the work, or consultation, they claim.

Elder Ron Newley, who grew up in Cape York country but has called Agnes Water home for years, said he was having breakfast when he heard the chainsaws start this morning.

CALLS have come for Gladstone’s deputy mayor to stand down after he published a satirical version of Redgum’s legendary song I was only 19 to social media.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding said many people had spoken to him about the parody of the John Schumann song, which he says should be “heritage listed”.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

REGULARLY on Gladstone region roads, drug drivers outnumber drink drivers in a statistic that is mirrored across the state, and has soared by an incredible 915 per cent since 2010.

The scourge on society that is the drug ice, is the most common drug police find in tests on the region’s roads.

Gladstone Police acting inspector Shaune English.

AN EMERALD grandmother tainted her clean record when she got involved with the wrong crowd in her 50s.

Lesley Jane Brooks, 55, faced Emerald Magistrates Court this week for drug offending, after serving a term of imprisonment in 2018 for drug trafficking.

Before being slapped with 21 charges including drug trafficking, Lesley Jane Brooks spent 50 years of her life without offending.

JOBS and infrastructure will flow from a $250,000 government grant to Allenden Seeds, near Biloela, to help kickstart the economy from its COVID-induced slump.

Allenden Seeds will support more than 30 jobs and upgrade its storage and on-farm facilities with the Rural Economic Development grant.

